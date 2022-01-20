Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 152,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,146. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

