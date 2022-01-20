Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.36% of Cellectis worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $19,529,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 671.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Cellectis S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

