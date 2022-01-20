Cellframe Price Reaches $1.06 (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002661 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Cellframe has a market cap of $30.55 million and $684,247.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cellframe alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Cellframe

Cellframe (CRYPTO:CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,696,353 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Cellframe Coin Trading

