Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00. Approximately 17,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 119,346 shares.The stock last traded at $8.25 and had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGAU. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $4,284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -4.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.04%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.