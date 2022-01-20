Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.73.

TSE:CG opened at C$10.44 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

