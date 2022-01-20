Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.51

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 34,326 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $87,326,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.