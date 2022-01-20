Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Invests $212,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $15.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $512.91. 17,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,097. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $486.11 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $623.36 and a 200-day moving average of $651.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

