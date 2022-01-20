Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 4,052 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $8.09 on Thursday, hitting $355.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

