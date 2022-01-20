Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

CPF stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $827.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.