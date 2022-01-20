Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 505.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

NYSE:CCS opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

