CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.32

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. CertiK has a market cap of $82.82 million and $78.90 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CertiK has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00003231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00056901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.99 or 0.07364701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00061169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,928.49 or 0.99975928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00064535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007616 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,605,036 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.