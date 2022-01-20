Chainlink Market Capitalization Achieves $10.56 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion and approximately $582.13 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $22.60 or 0.00052229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00114290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.