Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Buys £164.80 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley acquired 32 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 515 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £164.80 ($224.86).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Paul Abberley acquired 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 515 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($203.78).

On Friday, November 12th, Paul Abberley acquired 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 515 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($203.78).

Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 513.50 ($7.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 520 ($7.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £267.28 million and a P/E ratio of 25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

