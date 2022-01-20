Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Buys £164.80 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley acquired 32 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 515 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £164.80 ($224.86).
Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Paul Abberley acquired 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 515 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($203.78).
- On Friday, November 12th, Paul Abberley acquired 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 515 ($7.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($203.78).
Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 513.50 ($7.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 520 ($7.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £267.28 million and a P/E ratio of 25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.
About Charles Stanley Group
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
