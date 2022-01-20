Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.95 billion and the highest is $13.59 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $51.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 billion to $52.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $54.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $55.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $773.84.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $581.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $574.17 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $710.02.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

