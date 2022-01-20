Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 13.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 16.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chemed by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CHE opened at $476.00 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

