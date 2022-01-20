Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson Sells 23,000 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James William Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00.

On Friday, January 7th, James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $128.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,344,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007,548. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

