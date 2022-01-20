Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.43% of Chewy worth $122,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chewy by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chewy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Chewy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,109.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

In other news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

