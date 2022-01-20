Chimpion 24 Hour Volume Hits $761,782.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.52 or 0.00006164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $80.06 million and approximately $761,782.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00049747 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.