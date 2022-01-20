China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Stock Price Up 11.9%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)’s stock price rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

About China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

