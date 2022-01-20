Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Trading Down 1.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.69. 305,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 407,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHR. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.40 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$628.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

