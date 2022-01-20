Christopher Koeppen Sells 500 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

II-VI stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

