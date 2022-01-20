Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,457 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.22.

Shares of CHD opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

