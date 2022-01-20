CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after acquiring an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $138.84 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

