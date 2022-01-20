CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $30,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

