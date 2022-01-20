CI Investments Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,289 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.67.

NYSE PXD opened at $219.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average is $171.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

