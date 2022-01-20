CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,977,000 after buying an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

