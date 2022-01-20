CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $24,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 144.81 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

