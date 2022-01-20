CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 925,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,721,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 686,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 85.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 661,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of QS stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock worth $32,667,229. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

