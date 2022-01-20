CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $163.70 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

