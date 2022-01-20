CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 122 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $230.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.92 and a 200 day moving average of $218.35. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.