CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 407 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 40.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after buying an additional 325,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

