CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 826 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

