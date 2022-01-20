CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $452,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.