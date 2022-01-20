CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $54.88 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

