CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GameStop were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE GME opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

