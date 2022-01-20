CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 227 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 35.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day moving average is $161.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.