Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.44

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.44 and traded as high as C$13.75. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.53, with a volume of 555,510 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm has a market cap of C$857.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.44.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

