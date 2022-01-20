CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading 9.7% Higher

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 3,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 70,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $534.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.44.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

