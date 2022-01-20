CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading 9.7% Higher

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 3,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 70,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $534.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
