Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,934 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.86 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.