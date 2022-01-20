Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,152,317 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,152,317 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,791,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBIO opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.62. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

