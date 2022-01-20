Citigroup Inc. Sells 452,569 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452,569 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SAP by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SAP stock opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

