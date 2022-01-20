Citigroup Lowers NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.