Citigroup Upgrades Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to “Buy”

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 650 ($8.87) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.96) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.60) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.55) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.78 ($8.63).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 528.80 ($7.22) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 586.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 571.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($9.03).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

