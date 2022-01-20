CKW Financial Group Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 186.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 645.0% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

NYSE:V traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day moving average of $223.59. The company has a market cap of $419.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

