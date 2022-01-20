CKW Financial Group Buys 508 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.68. 132,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

