CKW Financial Group Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

CKW Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,006,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 87,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 155,280 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62.

