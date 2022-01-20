Claire Harvey Purchases 16,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

