Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Cut to C at TheStreet

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

CLVT stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Clarivate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Clarivate by 10.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Clarivate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

