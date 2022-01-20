Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after purchasing an additional 82,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.