CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $229.85

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.85 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.21). CLS shares last traded at GBX 228 ($3.11), with a volume of 125,574 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.75) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.75) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.96) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £928.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 49,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £103,088.07 ($140,657.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,011 shares of company stock worth $10,353,868.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

